Many men do not think about the health of their skin. It’s not their fault—they weren’t taught to. Girls learn starting at a young age to care for their skin: to use moisturizers, to apply makeup, and to protect their skin from the sun. Men and boys don’t receive these lessons. Men are usually taught that aging is an inevitable process for them and there is nothing they can do to prevent it or amend it. However, men are often at high risk for skin cancer and don’t know there are anti-aging solutions for them. The good news is recent trends show that men are starting to care more about their skin health and want options to slow down the aging process.

According to the Skin Cancer Foundation, the majority of people diagnosed with melanoma are white men over the age of 55. Between outdoor work and outdoor recreation, men tend to have more unprotected sun exposure than women, yet men also tend to examine their skin less frequently. Just 51 percent of men in the U.S. reported using sunscreen in the previous 12 months and an alarming 70 percent did not know the warning signs of skin cancer, according to a Skin Cancer Foundation survey. The most common spot for skin cancer on men is on the back. These skin cancers are most often noticed by a man’s partner. When detected early, skin cancer is highly treatable. The American Academy of Dermatology recommends that everyone check their own skin and their partner’s skin regularly for any new or suspicious spots.

The daily use of a broad spectrum sunscreen can decrease the chance of skin cancer by half and is one of the best things a person can do for anti-aging. The number one complaint from men about sunscreen is the heavy, greasy film sunscreen leaves on their faces and hands. Sunscreens have come a long way since the thick, white, gooey protection of the past. Sunscreens are now more cosmetically elegant and lightweight without a heavy, greasy feeling. Some sunscreens can even be applied as powders. The powder application is especially nice when you want to keep your hands from getting moist and affecting your grip, like when you’re playing golf or tennis or riding a bike. Powder sunscreen is also great for men who have receding hair lines or thinning hair and need protection on their heads without greasing up the scalp. Lastly, sun protective clothing has come a long way. There are so many great stylish UPF (Ultraviolet Protection Factor) clothes available. If you buy UPF clothing, make sure the items are UPF 50 or higher.

Men’s aesthetics are on the rise. Men want to look and feel confident in their skin just as much as women. Facial vessels and redness are a very common skin issue for men. These vascular changes are a sign of aging and sun damage, and thankfully, can be treated with laser and light treatments. Botox for men, often labeled “Bro-tox,” is quickly becoming a treatment men really enjoy. Plus, when injected in the forehead to relax the lines it does double duty by decreasing excessive sweating. Finally, a double chin can really shake a man’s confidence. When a man has a double chin it can make him look heavier and his jawline appears weak. Kybella is an injectable treatment that destroys fat cells under the chin and is a great solution for men wanting to restore their strong jaw lines. A few injections to dissolve the fat is all it takes. These are just a few of the many options for men who are interested in slowing the aging process. Regardless the skin or aesthetic issue, it is important to see a board certified dermatologist who can address any of your skin health concerns.

