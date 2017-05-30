Chapel Hill resident Rick O’Hara started his landscaping career in the Triangle, and quickly chose a residential focus, so we he could work more closely with individual homeowners. Over the past 20 years, Rick has worked on residential projects of all sizes in the Twin Cities and San Francisco Bay Area as well, before returning to North Carolina last summer.

Photo courtesy Rick O’Hara

Rick’s business, Apostrophe Gardens, LLC, offers custom garden, design, and installation solutions in Orange and Chatham counties. The Chapel Hill-based company focuses on environmentally conscious perennial gardens, shrub and tree training, and natural stonework.

Rick works on a broad scope of projects – from DIY support and guidance, to helping homeowners reimagine their properties from scratch. Whatever the project size and budget, Rick works to meet homeowners’ individual needs and lifestyles, with attention to detail and clear communication.

Whether it’s your first home, or you’re resettling your empty nest, Apostrophe Gardens, LLC can help you make the most of your home environment. Visit apostrophegardens.com to learn more, see photos of Rick’s past projects, and read testimonials from happy homeowners. While you’re there, schedule a free consultation, or email Rick at rick@apostrophegardens.com.