Would you want your doctor to guess that your leg was broken and put a cast on it based upon what you tell him, or… would you want an x-ray to confirm that your leg indeed had a break? X-ray, definitely! That is the knowing that I am talking about.

October is ADHD Awareness Month and this year’s theme is ADHD Across the Lifespan: Knowing is Better. This important non-profit organization advocates for those struggling with ADHD by teaching people the symptoms associated with ADHD in children and adults, and advocating for diagnoses so that people can get the help they need.

Knowing is Better, that’s for sure. But, “knowing” can involve more than a self-screener (if you want to take one, it is available at adhdawarenessmonth.org) so you can verify that the symptoms you feel are the result of ADHD and “knowing” is more than your doctor prescribing ADHD medications for you because you fit the profile . This is false knowing because many times the symptoms of ADHD are actually related to some other developmental difficulty.

Are you aware that you can look into your Brain and see if you have ADHD?

If you want to know for sure if you have ADHD, you need to have your brain functioning evaluated by a trained professional. Period. A qEEG Brain Map shows you if your brain is using an ADHD/ADD pattern and if so, which one (there are 7 subtypes of ADD as identified by Dr. Daniel Amen of the Amen Clinics). Once you see if your brain is creating your ADHD, then you know what you need to do to conquer it. An ADHD brain pattern can be changed. There is a lot of science that proves once identified, an ADHD brain pattern can be improved to function optimally, getting rid of all ADHD symptoms.

So what is an “ADHD brain pattern”? This pattern is one of slower brain processing that impacts one or more areas of your brain. The type of ADHD that you have is a product of the area or areas that are running slow. ADHD, also known as “Classic ADD” resides in the front part of the brain whereas the others (inattentive, over-focused, temporal lobe, limbic, ring of fire, and anxious ADD) involve other brain areas.

ADHD Across the Lifespan: Did you know that 60% of kids diagnosed with ADD continue to have difficulties into and through adulthood? ADHD can fly under the radar for adults never diagnosed, but wreak havoc on their lives all the same.

ADHD can be healed, but the first step is to find out if you actually have it and which type. Increase your awareness this October and have your brain mapped to find out for sure.

Dr. Patricia Leigh is a Neurodevelopmentalist and specializes in helping children and adults overcome their struggles. Find out more: leighbrainandspine.com // (919) 919-401-9933