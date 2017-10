Just because it’s fall doesn’t mean local farmers’ markets are closing. Here is information on Triangle markets that offer all you could ever need!

Hillsborough Farmers Market: UNC Hospitals, Hillsborough Campus

Open Saturdays 8 a.m. to noon.

Offers produce, baked goods, crafts and flowers.

Accepts cash, credit, WIC and FMNP.

Chatham Mills Farmers Market: Historic Chatham Mills, Pittsboro

Open Saturdays 8 am. to noon.

Offers produce, dairy, meat, eggs and baked goods.

Accepts cash and check.

Fearrington Farmers Market: Fearrington Village

Open Tuesdays 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Offers produce, eggs, crafts, canned goods, dairy, meat, flowers and baked goods.

Accepts cash.

Pittsboro Farmers Market: Main Street Station

Open Thursdays 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Offers produce, dairy, meat, canned goods, baked goods and eggs.

Accepts cash and check.

Carrboro Farmers Market: Town Commons

Open Saturdays 7 a.m. to noon,

Wednesdays 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Offers produce, eggs, crafts, canned goods, baked goods, meat and dairy.

Accepts cash, check, credit, SNAP, WIC and FMNP.

Chapel Hill Farmers Market: Estes Drive

Open Saturdays 8 a.m. to noon,

Tuesdays 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Offers produce, eggs, canned goods, dairy, meat, flowers and baked goods.

Accepts cash, check, credit, SNAP, WIC and FMNP.

Eno River Farmers Market: East Margaret Lane

Open Saturdays 8 a.m. to noon.

Offers produce, eggs, crafts, canned goods, dairy, meat, flowers and baked goods.