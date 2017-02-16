Infographic: How the Schools Stack Up

Upcoming Events
-
LECTURE; Narrative IntelligenceOctober 17, 2016 @ 7:30 pm - February 24, 2017 @ 9:30 pm
-
Beginning Zen Practice: A Class with David Guy Monday nights, January 23 to February 27, 7:30 to 9:00January 23 @ 7:30 am - February 27 @ 9:00 pm
-
Now & AgainJanuary 25 - February 19
-
The Savannah Sipping SocietyFebruary 17 @ 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm
-
Marvelous Music Mainstage Series: Ken LavigneFebruary 17 @ 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm
-
The Savannah Sipping SocietyFebruary 17 @ 8:00 pm - 10:00 pm
-
Briar Chapel Open HouseFebruary 18 @ 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
-
Marvelous Music Family Series: Children’s Theatre of Charlotte presents Commedia Snow White and the Seven DwarfsFebruary 18 @ 3:00 pm - 4:00 pm
-
The Savannah Sipping SocietyFebruary 18 @ 8:00 pm - 10:00 pm
-
The Savannah Sipping SocietyFebruary 19 @ 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm