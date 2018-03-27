April is the fourth month of the calendar year, the first of four months to have a length of 30 days and the second of five months to have a length of less than 31 days. Even more importantly than all these tidbits? April is the month when we celebrate Earth Day, a little homage to the planet we call home.

Earth Day is a chance to celebrate Mother Nature and become a steward of the environment. Are you wondering what you can do with children aged 1-101 to celebrate Earth Day? Wonder no more! On Sunday, April 22nd, consider taking a photo scavenger hunt in celebration of Earth Day.

Equipment you’ll need:

-A buddy, a partner, a friend — because it’s more fun to do things together

-A camera — this can be anything that can take & record the image (camera on your phone)

-This list of 20 things (below)

Instructions:

-Take the list below with you.

-Find someone to pal around with for the day, the afternoon or even just 30 minutes.

-Seek out the things that are thriving in nature.

-Take a photo of your item.

-Think you’ve got all 20? Tag us on Instagram (#barbarabellphotography AND #southernneighbor AND #EarthDay2018).

Barbara Bell Photography will check your photos and send out a prize pack!

20 Things to seek out on Earth Day 2018:

A tree that is flowering Someone riding their bike A reusable water bottle A birdhouse A local garden A favorite vegetable of yours A favorite fruit of yours A community garden A potted plant on someone’s porch A cloud Carolina blue sky An insect A colorful leaf Evidence of water Bark on a tree A bird Your shoes standing on good old-fashioned dirt A pinecone that has fallen on the ground Something that amazes you Something that does not belong in nature

Barbara Bell is the Chief Smile & Memory Maker behind Barbara Bell Photography, a portrait and event photography studio based in Chapel Hill. She writes on all topics related to photography and is happy to answer your questions. Drop her a line at: barbarabellphotography@gmail.com