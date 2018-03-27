April is the fourth month of the calendar year, the first of four months to have a length of 30 days and the second of five months to have a length of less than 31 days. Even more importantly than all these tidbits? April is the month when we celebrate Earth Day, a little homage to the planet we call home.
Earth Day is a chance to celebrate Mother Nature and become a steward of the environment. Are you wondering what you can do with children aged 1-101 to celebrate Earth Day? Wonder no more! On Sunday, April 22nd, consider taking a photo scavenger hunt in celebration of Earth Day.
Equipment you’ll need:
-A buddy, a partner, a friend — because it’s more fun to do things together
-A camera — this can be anything that can take & record the image (camera on your phone)
-This list of 20 things (below)
Instructions:
-Take the list below with you.
-Find someone to pal around with for the day, the afternoon or even just 30 minutes.
-Seek out the things that are thriving in nature.
-Take a photo of your item.
-Think you’ve got all 20? Tag us on Instagram (#barbarabellphotography AND #southernneighbor AND #EarthDay2018).
Barbara Bell Photography will check your photos and send out a prize pack!
20 Things to seek out on Earth Day 2018:
- A tree that is flowering
- Someone riding their bike
- A reusable water bottle
- A birdhouse
- A local garden
- A favorite vegetable of yours
- A favorite fruit of yours
- A community garden
- A potted plant on someone’s porch
- A cloud
- Carolina blue sky
- An insect
- A colorful leaf
- Evidence of water
- Bark on a tree
- A bird
- Your shoes standing on good old-fashioned dirt
- A pinecone that has fallen on the ground
- Something that amazes you
- Something that does not belong in nature
—
Barbara Bell is the Chief Smile & Memory Maker behind Barbara Bell Photography, a portrait and event photography studio based in Chapel Hill. She writes on all topics related to photography and is happy to answer your questions. Drop her a line at: barbarabellphotography@gmail.com