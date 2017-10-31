Did you know that more than half of all women will experience bothersome leg veins at some point in their life? Men aren’t off the hook either, as nearly 45% of them will also experience this same condition. Leg veins can be small spider veins or patches of veins, some varicose veins are large and painful, and may require a vein specialist. Did you also know 80% of visible veins occur due to genetics? So there really isn’t too much we can do to prevent them from forming, however, there are treatments to help get rid of leg veins and maintain healthy beautiful legs after they form. Sclerotherapy is a procedure to treat these visible leg veins.

Are leg veins dangerous to my health?

Spider veins are not a health problem, but they can be a cosmetic nuisance. Even large varicose veins may not cause any problems. However, large varicose veins may cause aching pain, throbbing, and discomfort. In these cases, varicose veins may cause more serious health problems by harming your circulation. In that case it would be beneficial to have them treated for medical reasons. The blood within the varicose veins may be traveling in the wrong direction, adding a great deal of stress to the blood flow. By eliminating venous congestion, your circulation will improve.

What is sclerotherapy?

Sclerotherapy is a form of vein treatment, during which a solution is injected directly into existing leg veins. The solution irritates the lining of the blood vessel which then effectively causes the vein to collapse and close the vein. The treated vein will proceed to shrink over time, and will eventually be absorbed.

What will happen to my veins after treatment with sclerotherapy?

Following treatment, the problem vein will be sealed off from the rest of your veins. This will cause your body to redirect blood to healthy veins. Over time, the vein that has been treated will shrink and be absorbed by your body. You will be required to wear compression hose for a brief period of time, which aids in healing and decreases swelling, making fall and winter an ideal time for treatment. Most daily activities can be resumed shortly after your treatment.

Does vein treatment have side effects?

Side effects and issues resulting from sclerotherapy, or any method of vein treatment, are rare. Mild discomfort, or slight bruising may occur, and can be relieved with over-the-counter pain relievers.

How many treatments will I need and how long does a treatment take?

The number of treatments depends of the severity of the leg veins. If you have numerous leg veins over a larger area, you may require two to three treatments, whereas the less extensive veins may only require one treatment. A sclerotherapy treatment session generally takes between 15 and 30 minutes. Treatments are usually done every four to six weeks.

Can leg veins return after treatment?

Because leg veins are mostly hereditary, there is no permanent solution. As the aging process continues, over a period of years, more leg veins can develop. But it is possible to treat leg veins and not have any reoccur. Periodic treatment can keep them under control and the use of gradient compression support stockings can help slow down the development of new veins.

Who performs Sclerotherapy at DLC?

Karlee Wagoner, Nurse Practitioner, at Dermatology and Laser Center of Chapel Hill, specializes in sclerotherapy. Karlee has 20 years’ experience in dermatology and recognizes the success and life changes sclerotherapy has with her patients. A thorough consultation with Karlee to determine if you are a good candidate will bring you that much closer to smooth clear beautiful legs.

