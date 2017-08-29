Music

One of the benefits of living here, between two great universities and the towns that come with them, is the music. Music is everywhere. Concerts, impromptu jam sessions, music on the lawn or on the sidewalk. In North Carolina, outdoor concerts can be enjoyed most of the year. Beginning in September, many events in Orange County feature live music, everything from bluegrass and rock and roll to golden oldies, soul and easy listening. Grab a blanket and treat yourself to an afternoon or evening of great live music. Many of these events support charity and important civic work. Here’s a sampling:

September

Carrboro Music Festival – Celebrating their 20th anniversary, this is 2 days of music (Sept 23 & 24th) and it’s being played all over Carrboro, at Cat’s Cradle, the ArtsCenter and on the streets. www.carrboromusicfestival.com

Hog Day – The 35th Annual Hog Day will be held September 15 & 16th. Friday night the cookers heat up, pork shoulders are cooked and judged. Saturday is a day of fun things to do and plenty of BBQ and music. www.hogday.org

Cat’s Cradle – A legend since 1969.

www.catscradle.com

Local 506 – Hosting up-and-coming local bands.

www.local506.com

ArtsCenter – The ArtsCenter presents a wide variety of music venues in a more intimate setting.

www.artscenterlive.org

Memorial Hall – September 28-October 1 is Cold Mountain. Based on the novel by Charles Frazier, in partnership with North Carolina Opera. “Rarely has a new work had so many good things going for it.” – The Classical Review

www.carolinaperformingarts.org

UNC Hill Hall – UNC offers up a wide variety of music from students and faculty, and the performances are often free to all.

www.music.unc.edu

Fridays on the Front Porch, Carolina Inn – Enjoy this time-honored summer tradition. Eat, drink and enjoy the music on the front lawn at the Carolina Inn every Friday from 5-8pm.

www.carolinainn.com/events/fridays-on-the-front-porch

Bluegrass Festival at Historic Moorefields – September 9th will be a spirited and up-beat time to enjoy a truly American artform. The Bluegrass music at Moorefields encompasses everything from jamgrass to traditional sounds to more eclectic flavors. $15 will buy you a day of fun and surprise on this majestic lawn. www.moorefields.org

Last Fridays Hillsborough – (September 29, 2017) A summer-time outdoor street-fair complete with music on the steps of the Old Courthouse in Downtown Hillsborough. www.hillsboroughartscouncil.org/last-fridays

Meadowmont Village Concerts (September 1st and October 6th) Meadowmont hosts free concerts in the gazebo on the First Friday of every month during the summer ending on Oct 6th.

Southern Village Concerts (September through October 8th) – Sunday Music on the Green all summer long starts at 6pm.

www.southernvillage.com

Weaver Street Market – Hillsborough and Carrboro. Jazz Brunch on Sundays, Carrboro After Hours Late Summer Thursday nights – The open area in front of Weaver Street Market in Carrboro is a wonderful place to enjoy music! The Jazz Brunch on Sundays and the After Hours Late Summer Thursday music sessions will keep your toes tapping. The Weaver Street Market in Hillsborough also hosts music for the Sunday Jazz Brunch. www.weaverstreetmarket.coop

October

River Park Concert Hillsborough – Oct 28th River Park Concert is a free downtown outdoor live music event for all ages celebrating local music, art, wellness & environmental communities.

www.riverparkconcert.org

Music on the Lawn/Weaver Street – Jazz Brunch on Sundays. The music continues through October at the Carrboro Weaver Street Market.

www.weaverstreetmarket.coop

Festifall – Come celebrate the local artisans who participate in Festifall on the West End of Franklin Street on October 1st. Lots to see and hear. 1-6pm.

www.chapelhillfestifall.com

Laurie Paolicelli has been Executive Director of the Chapel Hill/Orange County Visitors Bureau since 2005. The agency is a department of Orange County and is located at 501 W. Franklin Street in Chapel Hill.

www.visitchapelhill.org // 919.245.4320