We’re growing! We proudly welcome Karlee Wagoner, Nurse Practitioner, to the DLC team. Karlee is a North Carolina native with over 20 years of dermatology experience. She is Board Certified and provides a great blend of top-notch clinical knowledge with a passion for providing cosmetic and general dermatology services. Karlee’s winning personality and treatment proficiency make her a natural DLC fit. Karlee specializes in treatments for acne, laser resurfacing, and the treatment of leg veins. Call us to schedule your appointment!

DLC is celebrating one year in business with a Cake Pop and Champagne Birthday Party. Come celebrate with us and meet Dr. Adigun and the DLC team, enjoy event-only specials on treatments and skin care products, learn about anti-aging treatments and watch live demonstrations. Enter to win one of our awesome raffle prizes and pick up a swag bag full of skincare treats. We will have food from local vendors along with cake pops and champagne.

Thursday, September 21 // 3:00 to 7:00pm

RSVP to contact@dlcofchapelhill.com

Dr. Chris G. Adigun and her team offer a comprehensive dermatology practice that delivers the highest quality care through careful patient evaluation and personalized treatment.

The Dermatology & Laser Center of Chapel Hill is located in The Veranda at Briar Chapel: 58 Chapelton Court, Suite 120, Chapel Hill. Contact via phone, 919.942.2922, or online at: DermatologyAndLaserCenterOfChapelHill.com