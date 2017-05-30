It’s time to break out the picnic blankets, catch some fireflies and, yes, figure out what to do with the kids now that they’re out of school for the year. Luckily, all across the Tar Heel state there are dozens of artsy, tasty, funky festivals to ensure you always have weekend plans.

If you’re looking for music, consider a trip to Mebane on July 29 the for North Carolina Gospel Fest, which is sure to be lively and uplifting. Or take your lawn chairs down to Burlington City Park to enjoy a breezy summer evening to the sounds of local artists in the Sunset Rhythms free concert series.

Graham is hosting the Thursday at 7 Concert Series every – you guessed it – Thursday at seven on West Elm in downtown that can break up the monotony of a busy week. If a weekend away is what you’re after, check out the BIG What? at Shakori Hills in Pittsboro, where camping out for the weekend is encouraged! There will be plenty of music, food trucks and outdoor yoga.

For those of us who want lots of arts and crafts, as well as local food vendors, face painting and diverse cultural experiences, the Latino Arts Festival in Apex on June 3 is sure to be a hit. Also in June, be sure to mark the official start to the Summer season in Greensboro at the Summer Solstice festival. Vendors will be selling everything from handmade jewelry to fairy crowns, and music will be provided by numerous local artists.

For food, there’s no festival more North Carolinian than the Peak City Pig Fest in Apex. The top pitmasters from across the one true barbeque state will gather for a weekend of smoky, tangy fun.

Check out the Festival for the Eno, which will host more than 60 bands, dozens of food vendors and much, much more, July first through fourth all in support of sustaining our natural resources and maintaining the beautiful Eno River in Durham.