Starrlight, Star Bright

With her husband out of the country, Becky Starr, with strands of iridescence in her hair, is running their meadery in Pittsboro.

“I think she’s here for me,” she tells another employee as I walk up to the bar lined with bottles of mead.

We talk about the tour and tasting available, and then I ask her: “Why Pittsboro?”

Ben and Becky Starr first tried mead, an alcoholic drink made by fermenting honey, at a Renaissance fair. After moving to North Carolina and meeting friends who brewed mead, they ordered a homebrew kit. That was 12 and a half years ago.

Two years later, in 2006, the Starrs entered three meads in a competition in Boulder, Colorado, and took home a Best in Show award. Now, the Starrs produce 19 flavors of mead for their business, Starrlight Mead. Last year, that totaled 1,100 cases, or 12,000 bottles, of mead.

Becky says they chose Pittsboro after being discouraged by high rent prices in the American Tobacco district of Durham.