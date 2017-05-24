Calendar When: May 26, 2017 @ 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm 2017-05-26T19:00:00-04:00 2017-05-26T21:00:00-04:00 Where: Bynum Front Porch

950 Bynum Rd

Pittsboro, NC 27312

USA

Cost: Free Featured

Veterans of the roots music scene create Americana that’s deceptively modern – paying homage to traditional music without being limited by it.

Bynum: music on the outdoor stage, food trucks, dancing under the fireflies… bring a chair if you have one handy – just don’t miss bringing yourself!