When:
May 26, 2017 @ 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Where:
Bynum Front Porch
950 Bynum Rd
Pittsboro, NC 27312
USA
Cost:
Free
Contact:
Cynthia Raxter
9194449535
Veterans of the roots music scene create Americana that’s deceptively modern – paying homage to traditional music without being limited by it.
Bynum: music on the outdoor stage, food trucks, dancing under the fireflies… bring a chair if you have one handy – just don’t miss bringing yourself!
Comments
Thanks for featuring us! We had a great night!