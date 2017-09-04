Calendar When: September 11, 2017 @ 7:30 pm – October 23, 2017 @ 9:00 pm 2017-09-11T19:30:00-04:00 2017-10-23T21:00:00-04:00 Where: Chapel Hill Zen Center

5322 NC-86

Chapel Hill, NC 27599

USA

Cost: $60 Featured

Beginning Zen Practice: A Class with David Guy

September 11 to October 23 (No class October 9)

Monday nights, 7:30-9:00

Stop searching for phrases and chasing after words. Take the backward step and turn the light inward. Your body-mind of itself will drop off and your original face will appear.

— Dogen

Zen Meditation, or zazen, is the simple practice of being present with our experience. We hear the instructions in a matter of minutes, but spend a lifetime learning the practice. This class will introduce participants to meditation and give them support as they develop a daily sitting practice. It will also introduce them to other aspects of practice at the Chapel Hill Zen Center.

The first night will begin with meditation instructions and a short period of sitting. Each week we will continue to sit for a period at the beginning of class, gradually increasing the time. Participants will have a chance to ask questions and raise concerns about their practice. As the weeks proceed we will study other aspects of Zen practice, including walking meditation, protocol around the zendo, and the service of bowing and chanting. But the focus will be on zazen, and participants’ actual practice as it unfolds. The content of the class will emerge from participants’ questions and concerns.

Cost is $60, payable the first night, and will be contributed to the Zen Center. Partial scholarships are available. For more information, or to sign up, please contact David Guy at 919-286-4952 or davidguy@mindspring.com.

David Guy has been practicing meditation since 1991, and regularly gives sitting instruction. He has co-authored two books with Larry Rosenberg of the Cambridge Insight Meditation Center – Breath by Breath: The Liberating Practice of Insight Meditation and Living in the Light of Death: On the Art of Being Truly Alive. In 2008 he published Jake Fades: A Novel of Impermanence. davidguy.org

Chapel Hill Zen Center is located at 5322 NC Highway 86, Chapel Hill, NC 27514. This is 2.5 miles north of I-40 at Exit #266.