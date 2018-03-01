Ah, spring has sprung! This means longer days, more sunshine and more outdoor time. If you’ve got a furry friend at home with you, this is the perfect time of year to head outside and to capture a few photos. Here are five ways to photograph your pet.

Get outside and get active! Each pet has its own unique personality. Does yours like to jump off the porch or roll in the grass? Using a fast shutter speed, catch them doing their thing. Are they running toward you or toward the toy you threw? Get on your pet’s eye level. No matter if your pet is a turtle, a goldfish, a dog, a cat, a horse or a llama, go ahead and get eye-to-eye. Look at the world through their eyes. The perspective will open your eyes and allow you to capture your pet on a more personal level. Get in close. Fill the frame with its shell, fins, fur, hair and whatever else it has to offer. This perspective will allow maximum effect. Photographs with these close-up details tend to pop right away. They’re eye-catching and filled with all the detail of your beloved pet. Get light! The light in the early morning and the late afternoon are the most forgiving and not as harsh as midday light. If you find yourself out in midday find some open shade. This will help you (and your pet) to eliminate squinting. Get noisy and have some fun! To capture your pet’s attention, don’t forget to make some noise and have some fun. What pet doesn’t love a smooching sound coming from the owner he/she loves so much?

Enjoy these five simple ways to get outside, enjoy spring and capture your pet.

—

Barbara Bell is the Chief Smile & Memory Maker behind Barbara Bell Photography, a portrait and event photography studio based in Chapel Hill. She writes on all topics related to photography and is happy to answer your questions. Drop her a line at: barbarabellphotography@gmail.com